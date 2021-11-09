Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Charges are dismissed in a case where a founder of a local non-profit organization faced embezzlement charges.

According to Court documents, based upon the State’s Motion to Dismiss, the cases were hereby dismissed without prejudice.

Renelle Laffe, Founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau Claire, was accused of stealing thousands of dollars.

After an investigation, Eau Claire police had said they found evidence of theft and misappropriation of funds by Laffe. Investigators said thousands of dollars in donations to Hope in the Valley were taken by Laffe for personal use.

Hope in the Valley is a non-profit organization that raises funds and awareness for breast cancer.

Lt. Derek Thomas with the Eau Claire Police Department said the investigation began immediately after the department received a tip. “We began investigating the case immediately and through the course of our investigation we found that thousands of dollars that had been donated to Hope in the Valley for what people believed was for cancer research, thousands of those dollars had been in fact used for her own personal gain,” said Lt. Thomas.

Charges in the case were dismissed on Nov. 8.

