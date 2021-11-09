Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - A former school chaplain in Chippewa Falls is pleading no contest and found guilty of 4th-degree sexual assault Tuesday.

32-year-old Charles Richmond made the plea Tuesday in Chippewa County Circuit Court.

Richmond was set to go to trial this week for one charge of repeated sexual assault of the same child, which means at least three violations of 1st- or 2nd-degree sexual assault, a felony. 4th degree sexual assault, which Richmond was found guilty of by Judge James Isaacson after pleading no contest, is a misdemeanor.

The original criminal complaint in the case accused Richmond of inappropriate contact with a student between September 2016 and May 2017 when Richmond was the chaplain for Notre Dame Middle School and McDonell Area Catholic High School. At the time of the investigation, Richmond admitted to three to four incidents of sexual contact with a student at McDonell, according to the complaint.

Both the Diocese of La Crosse and McDonell released statements that said each institution had conducted several background checks on Richmond before he began his work in the schools.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 22, where Richmond faces maximum penalties of a $10,000 fine and nine months in jail.

