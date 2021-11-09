Advertisement

Former CIA officer Deb McGrath joins Wisconsin congressional race

Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov....
Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2021.(Campaign Photo provided by Deb McGrath for Congress)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A former CIA officer and daughter of a former congressman is joining the Democratic primary for a western Wisconsin congressional seat that’s expected to be one of the hardest-fought races in the country next year.

Wisconsin Public Radio reported that Deb McGrath, from Menomonie, announced her candidacy on Tuesday. She is seeking to replace retiring Democratic Rep. Ron Kind.

Other Democrats already in the race are state Sen. Brad Pfaff, of Onalaska, Eau Claire business owner Rebecca Cooke and U.S. Navy veteran Brett Knudsen. Republican Derrick Van Orden is running for the district again after being narrowly defeated by Kind in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Full article: https://apnews.com/article/donald-trump-congress-ron-kind-eau-claire-wisconsin-d1a6ba03c3ae7cf7526d7f3063a9b657

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
It was not yet determined if the remains, which were found on one of the fort’s training...
FBI, Army investigating human remains found at Fort McCoy

Latest News

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez, of Brookfield, announced plans Monday to run for lieutenant governor.
Democratic Wisconsin lawmaker running for lieutenant governor
Library books
Evers vetoes education bill meant to help ‘at-risk’ readers
Sen. Ron Johnson held a roundtable with several people who say they or a loved one experienced...
Sen. Johnson hosts panel highlighting people claiming to be harmed by COVID-19 vaccines
Evers: Prosecute if election laws were broken as alleged