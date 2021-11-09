Advertisement

Gov. Evers releases statement on newly passed Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Gov. Evers credited President Joe Biden for passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan.
(AP)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 8:30 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers released a statement Monday expressing his thoughts on the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was passed late Friday.

According to Gov. Evers, the federal bill will help in fixing the state’s roads, replacing lead pipes and expanding access to broadband across the state.

“This bipartisan infrastructure bill is a win for Wisconsin,” Gov. Evers said. “For years, elected officials in this state failed to make meaningful investments in our roads and infrastructure. I’m proud we’ve gotten to work providing more than 3,000 homes and businesses with access to new or improved broadband service while fixing more than 1,000 miles of highway and more than 800 state and local bridges.

Gov. Evers credited President Joe Biden for passing the bipartisan infrastructure plan, stating that the state will now be able to continue building on the progress made in the past two years.

The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is expected to help with the following, according to Gov. Evers:

  • Repair and rebuild roads and bridges with a focus on climate change mitigation, resilience, equity, and safety for all users, including cyclists and pedestrians
  • Deliver clean drinking water and eliminate the nation’s lead service lines and pipes
  • Improve healthy, sustainable transportation options
  • Build a network of EV chargers to facilitate long-distance travel and provide convenient charging options
  • Help connect folks to reliable high-speed internet
  • Prepare more infrastructure for the impacts of climate change, cyberattacks, and extreme weather events.
  • Improve airports

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Samantha Day
Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
Nora Bullwinkel, 10, receives her first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Chippewa Falls,...
Marshfield Clinic doctors vaccinated their kids, urge others to follow
Navy Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Keefe R. Connolly.
Memorial service held Monday for Markesan sailor killed at Pearl Harbor