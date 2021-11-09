Helping the homeless as winter approaches

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Multiple La Crosse organizations are looking to help the community’s homeless population as the weather gets colder.

Beginning Nov. 1, Catholic Charities opened its Warming Center at 413 South 3rd Street.

The center gives people the chance to get out of the cold, enjoy a warm meal, take a shower, and wash their clothes if they need to.

Warming Center Coordinator Johnny Wadzinski says the shelter is available to anyone who’s dealing with homelessness, no matter the reason.

“They’re humble people that have dignity, and deserve respect, and are human beings,” Wadzinski said. “They’re in this situation due to traumatic experiences, mental health issues, sometimes poor choices.”

Open intake is offered from 7-8:30 PM each night, and the center’s overall hours are from 7 PM-8 AM from Monday through Sunday, including holidays, until April 30.

Wadzinski says donations are also being accepted at the Warming Center, with the biggest needs being men’s jackets, pants, gloves, hats, shoes, boots, and general toiletries.

Along with Catholic Charities, Lead Case Manager Daniella Fohr says the Salvation Army is providing help for the homeless during the winter months.

“We can serve up to 35 people in our shelter, individuals and families, and we also are branching out to scattered-site hotels,” Fohr detailed. “We have eight current hotel vouchers at any given time at various hotels, so we can serve families in that way.”

To assist in their efforts, both the Salvation Army and Catholic Charities are in need of volunteers.

The organizations are joining Couleecap, Independent Living Resources, New Horizons, and YWCA La Crosse for a job fair on Nov. 12 at the REACH Services and Resource Center at 212 11th Street South.

All of the agencies are looking to fill part-time and full-time positions, along with bringing in volunteers to support people and families dealing with housing insecurity.

Fohr says the efforts to help the homeless won’t stop after the job fair.

“We continue to work with our partnering agencies, along with the City, to work on winter sheltering options for this year, and also longer-term solutions to ultimately reach functional, zero homelessness in La Crosse,” Fohr explained.

In addition, the City Council will be voting this week to put $700,000 of American Rescue Plan funds towards winter shelter operations.

