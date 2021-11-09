La Crosse County finalizing redistricting plan

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - La Crosse County is putting the finishing touches on district map changes, which are reflecting recent population growth.

County Board Chair Monica Kruse says the county regularly goes through redistricting so each resident has an equal voice in future elections.

“Population numbers change, areas grow, areas contract,” Kruse explained. “The principal of one person, one vote, demands that districts are substantially equal in size.”

Redistricting is a process that happens every ten years, but due to the 2020 census numbers being delayed by the pandemic, La Crosse County had a much shorter window to create new district maps.

“We were under a lot of pressure to get a process that normally takes 6-8 months done in about 60 days,” Kruse recalled. “We had to do our job really quickly, then pass it on to the municipalities, they had to really do their job quickly, then get it back to us.”

The new district maps needed to be approved before Dec. 1, the date when candidates take out nomination papers for the spring election.

The biggest change to the new plan is the creation of an additional district, which will increase the number of County Board members from 29 to 30.

Kruse says the new district is the result of an uptick in people living in suburban parts of the county.

“The way the numbers fell, we just felt that we would not be able to do a good job of having that one person, one vote fulfilled if we didn’t add another district,” Kruse added.

Guiding principals that the county used in creating the new maps included making sure all districts were substantially equal in population, and generally consisted of whole city wards or municipalities.

