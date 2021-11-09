Marshfield Clinic doctors vaccinated their kids, urge others to follow

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - With kids ages 5-11 now eligible to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, some Marshfield Clinic doctors saw a unique opportunity to promote vaccination while keeping their loved-ones safe.

After months of vaccinating patients, Marshfield Clinic family medicine Dr. Brady Didion and pediatrician Dr. Robert Bullwinkel saw their kids get their first COVID-19 shot Monday.

“If a doctor’s having their kids do it, maybe that would help some parents take that step to get their kids vaccinated,” Didion said.

Bullwinkel said vaccination is a choice, one he hopes people will make for themselves and their kids.

“There is a lot of pressure in the community and even beyond that to make sure that we’re protecting ourselves from this deadly virus,” he said. “And so when I look at the situation with COVID and I compare it to the situation with COVID without vaccine versus COVID with vaccine, I’m going to choose to face COVID with vaccine.”

Didion added it’s OK to be hesitant, especially with something new. However, the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine has been vetted.

“People do get afraid when things are new and they aren’t sure, especially when it’s their kids,” he said. “But thankfully we have people who are experts in these fields and who study these sorts of things so all the right work has been done. And for me, it was actually a pretty easy decision based on how safe everything has been so far with this vaccine.”

As for the kids who got their first shot Monday, they’re excited to get protection that comes with being fully vaccinated.

“I do feel really safe,” Didion’s son Henry, 9, said.

Bullwinkel’s daughter Nellie said she’s excited to hang out in-person with her best friend.

All of Bullwinkel’s and Didion’s kids hope their friends will also soon get their shot.

Both Didion and Bullwinkel said it’s normal for kids to feel symptoms the first day or two after receiving their shot. It means the body’s immune system is working. They advise treating these symptoms with medicines like ibuprofen and acetaminophen.

