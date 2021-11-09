Advertisement

Moderna pediatric vaccine trial focuses on ages 6 months to 5 years

Moderna pediatric vaccine trials
Moderna pediatric vaccine trials(UW Health)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:54 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A trial is underway to get the final age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine - those age six months to 4 years.

Approximately 80 centers nationwide and 6,500 kids are a part of the Moderna pediatric COVID trial. Anna Rodriguez took her twin four-year-old boys to UW Health to get their first doses last week.

She says the risk of her sons getting COVID-19 outweighs the risk of the trial.

“Their participation makes them some of the first people to do it, but they will be helping so that the rest of their friends in 4K will be able to get it. Their friends in 4K are their world right now, so that’s the framework that they understand it,” said Rodriquez.

She says her four-year-olds have not experienced any reactions yet. As part of the trial, she keeps an electronic diary each evening.

The family will learn in January whether the boys received the placebo or the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
Samantha Day
Officials search for missing Juneau Co. woman last seen in October
Kylie Wilt and Alan Hollis after the body of their baby was found in the bedroom wall of their...
Parents charged after infant’s body found in bedroom wall

Latest News

A young child receives a COVID-19 vaccine dose at UW Health.
UW Health testing COVID-19 vaccine on kids 6 mos. to 5 year-old
After nearly 20 months, it's a welcome change for families separated by the COVID-19 pandemic...
US lifts travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors
Gundersen Health System
Gundersen Health System to begin administering COVID-19 vaccine to children Nov. 10
Covid-19 inpatient numbers decrease by 25% at Marshfield Clinic Health System.
Covid-19 inpatient numbers show “tremendous progress” in the last few weeks