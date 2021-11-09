Moderna pediatric vaccine trial focuses on ages 6 months to 5 years

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - A trial is underway to get the final age group eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine - those age six months to 4 years.

Approximately 80 centers nationwide and 6,500 kids are a part of the Moderna pediatric COVID trial. Anna Rodriguez took her twin four-year-old boys to UW Health to get their first doses last week.

She says the risk of her sons getting COVID-19 outweighs the risk of the trial.

“Their participation makes them some of the first people to do it, but they will be helping so that the rest of their friends in 4K will be able to get it. Their friends in 4K are their world right now, so that’s the framework that they understand it,” said Rodriquez.

She says her four-year-olds have not experienced any reactions yet. As part of the trial, she keeps an electronic diary each evening.

The family will learn in January whether the boys received the placebo or the vaccine.

