Oil spill closes I-94 ramp near Eau Claire for nearly 6 hours

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An oil spill closed the Highway 37 offramp from Interstate 94 on October 31.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 330 gallons of motor oil leaked out onto the ramp after a tire on a homemade trailer gave out. The spill resulted in the ramp being closed from 1:27 p.m. until 7:25 p.m., or nearly six hours, while crews worked to clean it up.

The driver unhooked the trailer and left it, but was later found. The State Patrol said the driver received three citations for the incident, and that the driver or their insurance would likely need to pay for cleanup and damage to other vehicles.

Last week, the WSP responded to an oil spill on the I-94 ramp to WIS 37 in Eau Claire Co. The ramp was shut down for several hours while crews cleaned approximately 330 gallons of motor oil after a homemade trailer blew a tire. #TrooperTuesday pic.twitter.com/CPdqJSTWRm — WI State Patrol (@wistatepatrol) November 9, 2021

