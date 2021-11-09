Advertisement

Oil spill closes I-94 ramp near Eau Claire for nearly 6 hours

Around 330 gallons of motor oil spilled onto the Highway 37 offramp from Interstate 94 in Eau...
(Wisconsin State Patrol)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An oil spill closed the Highway 37 offramp from Interstate 94 on October 31.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, around 330 gallons of motor oil leaked out onto the ramp after a tire on a homemade trailer gave out. The spill resulted in the ramp being closed from 1:27 p.m. until 7:25 p.m., or nearly six hours, while crews worked to clean it up.

The driver unhooked the trailer and left it, but was later found. The State Patrol said the driver received three citations for the incident, and that the driver or their insurance would likely need to pay for cleanup and damage to other vehicles.

