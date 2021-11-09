Advertisement

SDMA mask requirement ends December 13 for K-6 students

Menomonie School Board votes to censure one of its members
By WEAU Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 9:46 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Masks will still be required for some students in the School District of the Menomonie Area (SDMA), at least until next month.

In September, the school board voted to require masks for students in kindergarten through sixth grades until kids in those grade levels had the opportunity to become fully vaccinated.

During a meeting Monday night, the school board voted 5 to 4 to keep the mask requirement in place until December 13. Then masks will be optional.

