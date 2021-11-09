Advertisement

Snyder 4-H fundraises for new clubhouse after fire

By Hannah Borchert
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 6:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Snyder 4-H club in Wisconsin Rapids is working to move forward from a devastating fire that destroyed their clubhouse. They want to raise $50,000 for a new building that will be where the old one stood. The old schoolhouse was more than just a building. It held countless meetings, community gatherings and of course memories. It was built in the late-1800′s and became part of Snyder 4-H in 1948.

“I don’t think I could pick out one particular memory because there was 35-plus years of memory here,” said Marilyn Cournoyer, family involved in Snyder 4-H for more than 35 years.

There it stood until October 15th, 2021. That’s when Cournoyer got a call it was on fire.

“It was very hard that morning to come and see that it was down. That wasn’t what I was expecting to see at all, cause it was a second home I guess. It was just Snyder 4-H and it was going to be here forever,” said Cournoyer.

In the blink of an eye, it was a heaping pile of burnt wood. Club members whose families have been a part of Snyder 4-H for generations told Cournoyer that it’s so devastating to see that that they avoid driving past it.

The shed with the lawnmower and other storage was also destroyed. The fire department managed to save picture books, plaques and trophies with sentimental value inside the clubhouse. They plan to put these things back in their new building, but it won’t be the same.

“This was our home, ya know, we never knew any different,” said Cournoyer.

Cournoyer remained positive and said that the new building will host many more precious memories. The VFW has graciously allowed the club to use their space for meetings until their new space is built. If you’d like to donate their go-fund-me has currently been postponed, but will be up and running shortly. You can look here for the link coming soon.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
ATV crash
One person hurt in ATV crash Sunday
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA
Search in Sandstone, MN for Ashley Miller
‘We want you back’: Family continues relentless search for missing Wisconsin woman

Latest News

SkyWarn 13 Weather: Noon (11/9/21)
A variety of the world's most advanced aircraft will assemble at Volk Field Combat Readiness...
Volk Field commander relieved of duty
Wisconsin schools that teach sex education must now explain state’s Safe Haven law
Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
Deb McGrath announced her candidacy for Wisconsin's 3rd Congressional district on Tuesday, Nov....
Former CIA officer Deb McGrath joins Wisconsin congressional race