Wednesday marks 46 years since the sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald

On Nov. 10, 1975, the the mighty Edmund Fitzgerald and her crew fell to the gales of Lake Superior.
FILE. The Edmund Fitzgerald on the St. Mary's River in May 1975.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, we remember the 1975 sinking of the Edmund Fitzgerald.

Many in Upper Michigan think of Gordon Lightfoot’s song, “The Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald” on this day.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS) in Negaunee, there was satellite imagery in the 1970s, but radar systems were basic. They say the weather forecast given on November 9, 1975, did not predict any storm system the Fitzgerald could not withstand.

The National Weather Service determined that the likely cause of storm force winds and waves over 25 feet doomed the titanic vessel and all 29 men on board some 15 miles away from Whitefish Point.

Check out last year’s 45th anniversary story, from TV6′s Noel Navarro, here; or watch the video below.

