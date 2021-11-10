2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Eau Claire.

28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were both arrested Tuesday in Lake Hallie after Eau Claire Police said they saw a drug deal the two men were involved in take place in Eau Claire.

Police said that they began following the two men by vehicle on Birch Street in Eau Claire for a short distance at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, but stopped their pursuit when the suspects fled. Police found their abandoned vehicle a short time later, and the two men were then found in a house near 113th Street and South Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie. In addition to finding the two suspects, police found drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and hard drives inside of the abandoned vehicle.

Both men were recommended for several charges by the Eau Claire Police Department.

According to court records, Diamond is also currently facing several charges in both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties unrelated to this arrest. Goss has been charged on several counts in Eau Claire County unrelated to this incident and had a warrant issued for his arrest on Oct. 14.

