Advertisement

2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire Police said they saw the pair involved in a drug deal.(Eau Claire Police Department)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two men are in custody after a suspected drug deal in Eau Claire.

28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were both arrested Tuesday in Lake Hallie after Eau Claire Police said they saw a drug deal the two men were involved in take place in Eau Claire.

Police said that they began following the two men by vehicle on Birch Street in Eau Claire for a short distance at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, but stopped their pursuit when the suspects fled. Police found their abandoned vehicle a short time later, and the two men were then found in a house near 113th Street and South Prairie View Road in Lake Hallie. In addition to finding the two suspects, police found drug paraphernalia, multiple cell phones and hard drives inside of the abandoned vehicle.

Both men were recommended for several charges by the Eau Claire Police Department.

According to court records, Diamond is also currently facing several charges in both Chippewa and Eau Claire counties unrelated to this arrest. Goss has been charged on several counts in Eau Claire County unrelated to this incident and had a warrant issued for his arrest on Oct. 14.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and...
3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA

Latest News

It is the only hospital ratings program based exclusively on hospitals’ prevention of medical...
Marshfield Medical Center receives ‘A’ grade for hospital patient safety
SkyWarn 13 Weather @ Four (11/10/21)
The grade is given by The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national non-profit organization that...
Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals receive ‘A’ grade for hospital patient safety
Bond Hearings were held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Vernon County Circuit Court, and each...
3 taken into custody for suspected burglary in Vernon County