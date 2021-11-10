Advertisement

3 taken into custody for suspected burglary in Vernon County

Bond Hearings were held on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021 in Vernon County Circuit Court, and each received signature bonds and were released from the Vernon County Detention Center.(Vernon County Sheriff's Office)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:01 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Wis. (WEAU) - The Vernon County Sheriff’s Office is announcing three people have been taken into custody for suspected burglary in Vernon County.

According to a release from the Sheriff’s Office, 48-year-old Diane M. Fronk-Franke, 23-year-old Ayla M. Fronk of rural Hillsboro, and 24-year-old Harley A. Kulp of rural Richland Center, were taken into custody on multiple recommended counts of Burglary and Theft of Movable Property.

On Nov. 5th, 2021, a search warrant was executed at the Diane M. Fronk-Franke and Ayla M. Fronk home in rural Hillsboro. Multiple items of stolen property were recovered during the search. Diane M. Fronk-Franke, Ayla M. Fronk, and Harley A. Kulp were taken into custody following an extensive investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

This case remains under investigation and more arrests are possible. Charges are being sought through the Vernon County District Attorney’s Office.

