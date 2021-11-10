Advertisement

Altoona man reaches plea agreement in child sex crime case

By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Altoona man reaches a plea agreement in a child sex crime case.

30-year-old Martin Warren pleaded no contest to an amended charge of exposing a child to harmful material, which he was found guilty of and then ordered to three years of probation with conditions Tuesday, according to Eau Claire County Circuit Court records.

Warren was originally charged with the use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime and child enticement. The first charge was amended, while the second charge was dismissed but read in.

Warren’s probation conditions include no unsupervised contact with children or use of the internet outside of work for work purposes only. Warren is also ordered to register with the sex offender registry for 15 years.

In the criminal complaint for the case, Warren sent an undercover agent who he believed to be a 14-year-old boy explicit images and asked if they could meet up.

