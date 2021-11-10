Advertisement

Arby’s will soon sell fry-flavored vodkas

Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.
Arby's announced it will soon release the limited-edition Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.(Source: Arby's via Twitter)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Arby’s is planning to offer “two delicious and distinctive flavors of vodka” to its 21-and-older fans.

On Tuesday, the fast-food chain announced its new Curly Fry Vodka and Crinkle Fry Vodka.

The limited-edition, 80-proof vodkas are made by Tattersall Distilling “from high-quality potatoes” and are distilled with ingredients that “pay homage” to the “flavor profiles” of the fries, Arby’s parent company Inspire Brands said in a news release.

The Curly Fry Vodka is distilled with cayenne, paprika, onion and garlic, and the Crinkle Fry Vodka is made with kosher salt and sugar, the company said.

The vodkas each cost $59.99, including shipping and handling.

Starting Nov. 18, they’ll be available in limited quantities at ArbysVodka.com for residents of California, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, West Virginia, Wyoming, and Washington, D.C.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and...
3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA

Latest News

Elizabeth Marie Irvin, 30, faces multiple charges after she allegedly admitted to having...
Mother arrested after 9-month-old son exposed to fentanyl
This booking photo provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows former Las Vegas...
Henry Ruggs’ lawyers want to block medical records release
Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Glynn County police Sgt. Roderic Nohilly testified Wednesday that defendant Greg McMichael made...
GRAPHIC: Greg McMichael described Ahmaud Arbery as ‘trapped like a rat’ before slaying, officer says