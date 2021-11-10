Blugold Marching Band serenades woman turning 100

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman that turned 100 years old Wednesday got quite the surprise.

Members of the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band serenaded Eleanor Jones at her home.

Jones was the first female Marine Choir band member, and she is the last surviving member.

Deb Christopherson, Neighbor, says she found out Jones was also a former Hormel girl.

“I found out that she served in the Marine Corps, First Female Reserve Band during World War II and then after the war she was a Hormel girl, from Hormel in Austin, Minn. and part of a 36 car caravan that traveled the country with Two Women a Piece.”

Before the pandemic, Jones would speak to UWEC students about her story. She hopes to get back the students someday soon.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.