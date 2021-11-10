Advertisement

Blugold Marching Band serenades woman turning 100

She was the first female Marine Choir band member, and she is the last surviving member.
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman that turned 100 years old Wednesday got quite the surprise.

Members of the UW-Eau Claire Blugold Marching Band serenaded Eleanor Jones at her home.

Deb Christopherson, Neighbor, says she found out Jones was also a former Hormel girl.

“I found out that she served in the Marine Corps, First Female Reserve Band during World War II and then after the war she was a Hormel girl, from Hormel in Austin, Minn. and part of a 36 car caravan that traveled the country with Two Women a Piece.”

Before the pandemic, Jones would speak to UWEC students about her story. She hopes to get back the students someday soon.

