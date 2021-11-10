Advertisement

CVTC unveils their Mobile Food Lab

By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - On Wednesday, instructors offered tours of the trailer worth an estimated $40,000, donated by Silver Spring Foods.

The Culinary Management Program will use the trailer or “620 WEST” as a mobile means to teach students about maintaining a high standard of quality, service and cleanliness while working in small spaces.

Culinary Student, Erica Jones, calls the Mobile Lab “An incredible opportunity.”

“We can actually get out more into our community, so we can bring it to events, and maybe tell people about the program who didn’t know about it, and give people an opportunity to see what we’re all about, and see the talent that’s gonna be entering the community when we graduate,” Jones said.

Chef Instructor, Kevin Brown, is hopeful they’ll be able to take the lab to all six CVTC campuses.

