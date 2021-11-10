DCF announces more funding for childcare programs

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - A lack of affordable and reliable childcare is one of the barriers that parents looking to get back into the workforce face during the pandemic. Much needed help from the Department of Children and Families is coming that aims to help.

The DCF recently announced added funding for two childcare programs. One is the Wisconsin Shares Child Care Subsidy Program, which helps families cover costs for childcare.

Shawn Phetteplace is the Wisconsin State Manager for Main Street Alliance. He says with the enhanced support for the shares program, families could see covered costs go from 35% to 80%.

“That’s going to mean families are going to save up 5 thousand dollars a year,” Phetteplace said. “It’s going to make it easier for them to re-enter the workforce and also going to make it easier for them to get some much-needed relief for families that have really struggled over the past 18 months.”

Another program that’s seeing a boost in funds in the Child Care Counts: Stabilization Payment Program, which provides assistance to childcare centers.

Jessica Schoettle is the owner of Altoona Family Child Care Center. She says she and her colleagues have seen the clients struggle and felt them too.

“We don’t have the highest wages and a lot of time we have staff having trouble paying for daycare so we end up having to give it to them for free to make up for the lack of wages that are there,” Schoettle said.

Which why Schoettle and colleagues are relieved to know that extra funds will soon be available through the changes of the Stabilization Payment Program.

Funds would help retain and recruit qualified staff, while also helping the families.

“I feel like they need it now with our rates that the way they are I mean people are struggling, but another part of this is we can use those funds to pay their bills, to pay their co-payment which I think that’s a major, major benefit,” Schoettle said.

Providers could also get higher payments for offering non-traditional businesses hours.

“There’s a lot of second shift, third shift, manufacturing jobs in our state, a lot of positions that are not a 9 to 5,” Schoettle said.

Over the next 18 months, $351,000,000 will be available to childcare providers.

“It’s a good first step but this is a positive thing for families and providers, but there’s a lot more work to do,” Phetteplace said.

To learn more about the Child Care Counts: Stabilization Payment Program, click here.

To learn more about the Wisconsin Shares Child Care Subsidy Program, click here.

