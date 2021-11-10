Eau Claire Chamber presents new talk show The EC Life: Sofa Segment

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce is serving up a brand new talk show, bringing to life the print version of its bi-annual magazine EC Life.

In a newly redesigned space and digital studio, The EC Life: Sofa Segment features the community driven stories of the areas business owners and city leaders.

From our studio here at 13 News to the chamber’s, Dave Minor and Chelsea Seckora join Hello Wisconsin live Wednesday with what’s in store for the new space.

To watch episode one of The EC Life: Sofa Segment see here.

