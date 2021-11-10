Eau Claire County deer tests positive for CWD

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is announcing they have confirmed that a white-tailed deer from an Eau Claire County hunt ranch has tested positive for chronic wasting disease.

According to a release from the DATCP, positive samples from a 3-year-old buck were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The herd of approximately 15 deer is under quarantine while an epidemiological investigation is conducted by DATCP and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff. The ranch was confirmed to have received the deer from a Waukesha County deer farm, which also has been placed under quarantine.

The Department says CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal’s brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death.

DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

