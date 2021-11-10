Eau Claire man receives 15-year federal prison sentence for child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is sentenced in federal court for a charge of child pornography Tuesday.

49-year-old Jay Liestman was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison and 20 years of extended supervision for transporting child pornography.

Liestman sent an undercover officer a link to a file storage platform online, which contained five folders with more than 500 videos, most of which were child pornography.

Liestman, who pleaded guilty to the charge on April 2, faced a maximum of 20 years in prison for the charge. According to the U.S. Department of Justice Western District of Wisconsin, Liestman’s sentence was increased due to prior convictions of possessing child pornography and child enticement, and was on supervision for those offenses at the time he committed the crime he was sentenced to prison for Tuesday.

The investigation leading to the charge was done by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Eau Claire county Sheriff’s Office and Eau Claire Police Department.

