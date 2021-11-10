Eau Claire man sentenced to 6 years in prison for selling heroin

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man that was originally charged with 1st-degree reckless homicide and later pleaded guilty to an amended charge of delivery of heroin is sentenced Monday.

30-year-old Travis Corrigan was sentenced to six years in prison and five years of extended supervision in Eau Claire County Circuit Court Monday, according to court records.

Corrigan was accused of selling heroin to a woman who then later died of a drug overdose, according to the case’s original criminal complaint filed in December 2020. A person who knew the victim said that the victim usually purchased heroin from Corrigan, but didn’t believe that the victim would have intentionally overdosed and told investigators that the overdose was likely caused by a “bad batch.” Investigators also found text and Facebook messages between Corrigan and the victim discussing drug sales.

In May, an amended charge was filed for delivery of heroin as a second or subsequent offense, which Corrigan pleaded guilty to. Prosecutors argued for a sentence of seven to eight years in prison, while Corrigan’s defense suggested three to six years. Each side recommended five years of extended supervision in addition to their suggested prison sentence. The court sentenced Corrigan to six years in prison as well as five years of extended supervision, with conditions that Corrigan have no contact with any known drug dealers or users except in a therapeutic setting or with victims or their family members. Corrigan is also ordered by the court to earn a high school equivalency diploma or general education diploma and pay court costs and $7,393.57 of restitution.

