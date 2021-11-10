Advertisement

ECASD announces increase in substitute compensation

In addition, the ECASD says they will recognize the value and importance of ECASD retirees by offering a Retiree Loyalty Payment for ECASD retirees who return in a substitute certified/salaried position or hourly position.(Max Cotton)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:38 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire Area School District is announcing an effort to attract substitute teachers and support staff to work with students in area schools.

According to a release from the ECASD, effective Monday, Nov. 15, substitute rates will increase in the ECASD. For example, a substitute teacher rate increases from $125 to $140 per day while hourly position substitute rates will see an increase between $1.60 and $2.00 per hour depending on the position.

In addition, the ECASD says they will recognize the value and importance of ECASD retirees by offering a Retiree Loyalty Payment for ECASD retirees who return in a substitute certified/salaried position or hourly position. For each day a retiree returns to serve in a substitute role, in addition to the substitute rate, they will receive an additional $20 per day for certified/salaried positions or $10 per day for hourly positions.

Kay Marks, Executive Director of Human Resources for the ECASD, says this is a key factor to attracting the best staff.

“Our District truly values quality substitute staff in our schools. Increasing our substitute compensation to be competitive with surrounding school districts is a key factor in attracting the most experienced staff to work with our students every day,” Marks said.

ECASD retirees who are interested in becoming a substitute in the Districts should contact the HR Manager at bwick@ecasd.us.

All other interested applicants can apply here.

