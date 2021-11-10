Advertisement

Florida’s largest school district drops all mask mandates

FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday,...
FILE - A student raises his hand in class at iPrep Academy on the first day of school, Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, in Miami.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Florida’s largest school district is dropping all mask mandates, allowing parents in all grades to decide whether their children should wear a face covering, the superintendent announced Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County School Superintendent Alberto Carvalho made the announcement after a judge ruled last week that Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis was within his authority to allow parents to opt out of strict mandates. But rather than cite the decision, Carvalho said coronavirus cases are dropping, adding that protocols could change if cases spike again.

“On the basis of current health conditions, which are dramatically improved, effective tomorrow parents can access the parent opt-out form from any elementary or K-8 school in Miami-Dade,” Carvalho said at a news conference, adding that those children can stop wearing masks to school by Friday.

Earlier this month, Carvalho had relaxed mask requirements for middle schoolers and high schoolers, and said he would also allow elementary school students to opt out soon if cases continued to decline.

The school board of state’s second-largest district in Broward County also approved making masks optional on Tuesday.

Reported cases of coronavirus have dropped from an average of 21,700 cases a day back in mid-August, when the school year began to an average of 1,500. Hospitalizations have also plummeted from about 17,000 to 1,300 patients.

Carvalho said three out of four schools in the district didn’t have any coronavirus cases last week, and most of them were elementary schools.

The two large school districts have been going against the DeSantis’ administration in strictly requiring masks of all students. The state’s health department imposed a rule, ordering districts to allow the parents the choice of whether the children wear masks.

The fight between the districts and the state has resulted in docked school board salaries, withholding of district funding and has drawn the attention of federal education officials.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA
32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and...
3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference at the conclusion of the G20 leaders...
Biden to host Canada’s Trudeau, López Obrador at White House
Across the US, nearly a million children ages 5 to 11 are expected to have rolled up their...
Kids' COVID cases rise as vaccination efforts begin