Gov. Evers announces $15 million in tourism grants

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to...
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers made a stop at Visit Eau Claire on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021 to announce the awards from the governor's Destination Marketing Organization Grant Program.(Jeff Ralph / WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is announcing the awarding of nearly $15 million in tourism grants in Wisconsin.

Evers made stops in Richland Center, Eau Claire and Oshkosh Wednesday to announce the awards from the governor’s Destination Marketing Organizations Grant Program.

In Eau Claire, Evers made the announcement at Visit Eau Claire, which received an award of $767,524.50 from the program. The grants are intended to be used to help restore economic activity following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Other western Wisconsin organizations receiving grants include the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce ($75,000), Pepin County Land Conservation and Planning Department ($7,785), La Crosse County Convention & Visitors Bureau ($451,500), Rusk County ($21,221), Clark County Economic Development Corporation & Tourism Bureau ($54,225), Marshfield Convention & Visitors Bureau ($113,989), Greater Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce ($140,544.80), County of Trempealeau ($19,693.50) and Wisconsin Rapids Area Convention & Visitors Bureau ($78,567). A full list of the $14,995,379.31 awarded can be found on the Department of Administration’s website.

