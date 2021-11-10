Advertisement

Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified

On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 3:30 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Human remains found on Fort McCoy on Nov. 6 are identified.

The remains are of 45-year-old Christopher Doeslaere of Tomah.

Foul play is not suspected at this time, according to a release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The cause of death is undetermined due to advanced decomposition. On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of the base outside of the gated or controlled access areas of Fort McCoy.

On Sept. 10, Doeslaere was being chased by the Sparta Police Department, but police stopped the chase due to Doeslaere’s reckless operation of a motorcycle on the west side of the city. The motorcycle was found abandoned shortly after the chase along Highway 16 between Sparta and Tomah on Fort McCoy, or about 10 miles east from the point where police gave up pursuit. Investigators from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office determined that the motorcycle was the same one used in the chase in Sparta but were unable to find Doeslaere at the time.

The investigation was led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation-Milwaukee Division in cooperation with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Fort McCoy Police and Army Criminal Investigation Command.

