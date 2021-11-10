Advertisement

Man found guilty in 2019 La Crosse homicide case

(WEAU)
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 1:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A 29-year-old man is found guilty of 1st-degree intentional homicide.

Shavonte Thompson, who was on trial this week, was charged in the shooting death of 18-year-old Javier Hall in 2019 in La Crosse. A jury found him guilty Wednesday.

Thompson was identified as a suspect in the homicide case in November of 2019, and was also sought for his role in a shooting in March of 2019. After warrants were issued in March and November of 2019, he was arrested in January of 2020 in Peoria, Ill. and held on a $1 million cash bond.

Thompson was also on trial for 2nd degree recklessly endangering safety with the use of a dangerous weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

A pre-sentencing investigation was ordered and is due by Jan. 5, 2022 with a sentencing hearing scheduled for Jan. 13, 2022 in La Crosse County Circuit Court, according to court records.

