Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals receive ‘A’ grade for hospital patient safety

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Five Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Eau Claire, Wisconsin; Fairmont, Minnesota, La Crosse, Wisconsin; Mankato, Minnesota, and Red Wing, Minnesota are being recognized with an A grade, the best possible.

According to a release from Mayo Clinic Health System, the grade is given by The Leapfrog Group, an independent, national non-profit organization that assigns Hospital Safety Grades to 2,600 acute-care hospitals across the nation.

Mayo Clinic Rochester, Mayo Clinic Arizona and Mayo Clinic Florida also earned A grades.

The Hospital Safety Score is updated and published twice per year. This score is based on 15 measures of publicly available hospital safety data, combined with seven additional self-reported survey answers, to produce a single patient safety score. A panel of safety experts developed these measures.

Prathibha Varkey, M.B.B.S., president of Mayo Clinic Health System, says their staff is willing to rise to the challenge no matter the circumstances.

“It goes without saying the pandemic has provided us with many challenges, especially when it comes to our patients’ safety,” Varkey said. “Yet our staff has been able to prove that despite difficult times, they will rise to the challenge no matter what the circumstances are. These high safety grades continue to help reassure confidence in our patients across many communities.”

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.