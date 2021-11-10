Advertisement

Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K

(WBAY)
By Matt Infield
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 7:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GREEN BAY (WSAW) -The NFL’s investigation into COVID-19 protocol violations by the Packers is done, and according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the team will be fined $300,000 by the league. That number is in line with what other teams have been penalized for COVID related violations.

In addition, Aaron Rodgers and wide receiver Allen Lazard will each be fined $14,650.

Rodgers has come under scrutiny in the last week after testing positive for COVID, a revelation that he is unvaccinated after saying he was “immunized” in August, and an explosive appearance by Rodgers on The Pat McAfee Show on Friday. Rodgers was contrite in an appearance on the show Tuesday.

Lazard is also unvaccinated, and missed the Packers win over the Arizona Cardinals in week 8 as a close contact to Davante Adams, who tested positive.

