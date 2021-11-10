Restaurants and businesses to offer discounts and free items to active military and veterans on Veteran’s Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veteran’s Day is Nov. 11. Many businesses and retailers are offering deals and discounts to veterans, inactive and active military members.

Applebee’s: Veterans and active service members can select a free meal from an exclusive menu of entrees on Nov. 11.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Those who have served can get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries on Nov. 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine in and carryout only. Valid on regular fries. One offer per person. Not valid with any other offers.

Caribou Coffee: Veterans, active-duty military members and their spouses can receive a free small cup of hot brewed coffee on Veterans Day, November 11. They simply need to ask when ordering at their Caribou location.

Casey’s: Casey’s General Stores is providing free coffee to service members both past and present on Veterans Day, Thursday, Nov. 11. Visit the Casey’s website for locations.

Denny’s: Denny’s is offering active, inactive and military personnel a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam on Nov. 11. The offer is valid for dine-in only.

Dollar General: From Nov. 11 through Nov. 14, veterans, active duty military and their families can save 20% off.

Dunkin’: Dunkin’ is giving all veterans and active military a free donut of their choice on Nov. 11. The offer is available in-store only, not available for orders placed using On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App. Limit one per guest while supplies last. No ID required.

Famous Dave’s BBQ: All Day Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, Dine-In & To Go: Free Georgia Chopped Pork Sandwich and side for all veterans and active military personnel. Use code VETERAN at checkout on famousdaves.com/menu. Must present valid proof of service.

Firehouse Subs: Our nation thanks and celebrates its military veterans every day, but especially in November. This year, Eau Claire Firehouse Subs franchisees Brenda and Jerry Hagen are excited to celebrate Veterans Day on Thursday, November 11 by offering all local veterans a complimentary medium Hook & Ladder Sub*. To redeem the offer, they will need to show proof of service.

Great Clips: Veterans and active military members can visit a U.S. Great Clips salon and receive a free haircut or free haircut card that can be redeemed from Nov. 12 to Dec. 10. Non-military members who get a haircut on Nov. 11 can pay it forward by giving a free haircut card to an active service member or veteran.

Hy-Vee: Hy-Vee is offering a free buffet-style breakfast from 6:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. There will also be another option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in Hy-Vee store parking lots. Free donuts and coffee will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members at all Dollar Fresh locations on Nov. 11. In addition to the free breakfast, veterans will also receive 15% off their grocery total when they shop at Hy-Vee and Dollar Fresh on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Joann: Military service members and eligible family members receive 15% off their total purchase every day. Present proof of military service, past or present, or Military Dependent ID at checkout.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active members of the U.S. military can receive a free lunch combo which includes a 4-slice DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish pizza with Pepperoni and one 20 oz. PEPSI-COLA® product. The offer is available in-store only between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. or while supplies last. Proof of service must be presented.

Marcus Theatres: Marcus Theatres is offering all active duty and retired military members free popcorn on Nov. 11. Marcus Theatres also offers a military discount to all active and retired Military members who present an official Military ID card at the box office when purchasing a ticket to see a movie for only $7.50 at any time.

Michaels: Present your Military ID card at checkout for 15% off your entire purchase every day. Includes sale items. Some exclusions apply.

Outback Steakhouse: We’re proud to serve those who serve. This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a FREE Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, and to thank veterans, active duty military and reservists for their service, Red Lobster is offering dine-in guests a free appetizer or dessert on Thursday, November 11. Guests only need to show a valid military ID or proof of service to redeem this offer.

Red Robin: Veterans and active military who are Red Robin Royalty members will get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries added to their account, redeemable Monday 11/1 - Sunday 11/14 for Dine-In or To-Go.

Sam’s Club: Qualified active or retired military who join or renew their Sam’s Club membership by Jan. 31, 2022 will receive $10 off their first purchase of $10 or more in the first 60 days. All Club and Plus Memberships or Renewals qualify for the Gift Card, with the member showing proof of military service.

Sports Clips: On Nov. 11, participating Sport Clips locations will provide free haircuts to veterans and active duty service members as well as donate $2 for every haircut service provided on that day to their VFW Sport Clips Help a Hero Scholarship Program.

Starbucks: On Nov. 11, Starbucks is honoring those who have served with a free tall hot brewed coffee and also, for every cup of hot brewed coffee sold that day, Starbucks is donating 25 cents to be divided evenly between Headstrong and Team Red, White & Blue to support the mental health of military communities.

Taco John’s: On Thursday, Nov. 11, Taco John’s is giving away a FREE Small Beef Taco Combo Meal – two Crispy Beef Tacos with a beverage and your choice of side – when guests enter the promo code “VETERAN” under the MORE tab in the Taco John’s App. Taco John’s encourages guests to take a moment to commemorate our nation’s veterans when taking advantage of this special offer.

Target: Target provides its 10% military discount to all U.S. active-duty military personnel, veterans and their families to use in stores or online between Oct. 31 and Nov. 13.

Texas Roadhouse: On Thursday, Nov. 11, between 11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Texas Roadhouse will distribute meal vouchers in the parking lot, valid through May 30, 2022. Proof of service includes military or VA card, or discharge papers. Vouchers can be redeemed for one of 10 entrees including a 6-ounce sirloin and two made-from-scratch sides plus a choice of any Coca-Cola product, sweet tea/iced tea or coffee.The event is drive-thru only, but vouchers can be redeemed when the restaurant opens for dinner.

Wendy’s: In honor of Veterans Day, Wendy’s is thanking those who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Military with a free breakfast combo offer* with valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card. Those who have served or are currently serving are invited to visit their participating Wendy’s location on Veterans Day, Thursday, November 11 from 6:30 – 10:30 a.m. Please check your local Wendy’s as breakfast hours may vary by location. Redeeming the offer is simple – veterans and active military simply need to show a valid military ID or a Veterans Advantage card in-store or at the drive-thru* to enjoy a morning meal on Wendy’s.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.