Advertisement

Rising energy costs expected to bring higher heating bills next season

By Tajma Hall
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Experts say the demand for energy since the pandemic has gone up and continues to rise. This means higher prices for things like gas and heating.

The WMC, Wisconsin’s combined state chamber and manufacturers’ association hosted a virtual discussion about rising energy costs Tuesday.

Focusing on the impact in Wisconsin, speakers highlighted how energy demand is increasing and the challenges faced when it comes to supply keeping up with that demand.

“Winter is when demand peaks. That’s why there’s so much concern about these prices. If we’re experiencing this now in November, what’s waiting for us in December, January, and February?” said Dustin Meyer VP of Natural Gas Markets at the American Petroleum Institute (API).

In addition to the upcoming heating season, experts say this is a concern across the board as inflation has risen more than five percent from a year ago.

“The 5.4 percent inflation that the Bureau of Labor estimates for September translates to $276 per month across the consumer basket. Forty percent of U.S. households don’t have an extra $276 per month so these are real pressures and they’re far beyond just the prices of energy,” said Dean Foreman, API’s Chief Economist.

Experts say there are some things you can do to help cut energy costs this season.

CUTTING ENERGY COSTS:

-CHECK WINDOWS AND DOORS FOR AIR LEAKAGE TO PREVENT COLD AIR FROM COMING INTO YOUR HOME
-SET THERMOSTAT TO OPERATE ONLY WHEN YOU NEED IT
-CHECK YOUR FILTERS

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol.
Names released in Eau Claire officer-involved shooting
The founder of Hope in the Valley and co-director of the annual Dragon Boat Festival in Eau...
Charges dismissed in local embezzlement case
United Airlines suspending service from CWA beginning in January
United Airlines suspends flights from CWA
Former school chaplain Charles Richmond, also known as Charlie Richmond, pleaded no contest to...
Former Chippewa Falls school chaplain pleads no contest to sexual assault
Kyle Rittenhouse is on trial on charges of killing two men and wounding another during...
GRAPHIC: Prosecution rests in Rittenhouse trial

Latest News

Altoona Child Crime
Altoona Child Crime
Martin Warren
Altoona man reaches plea agreement in child sex crime case
The 49-year-old man had prior convictions for possession of child pornography and child...
Eau Claire man receives 15-year federal prison sentence for child pornography
TRAVIS J. CORRIGAN
Eau Claire man sentenced to 6 years in prison for selling heroin
Report: Packers fined $300,000 for COVID protocol violations, Rodgers and Lazard docked $14K