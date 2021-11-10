Spaghetti Spectacular

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -

A fundraiser for McDonell Area Catholic Schools featuring all-you-can-eat spaghetti, will be held Sunday, November 14 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at McDonell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls.

Meal is $10 and features spaghetti with meat or meatless sauce, homemade garlic bread, side salad and dessert.

A Spaghetti lunch is also offered on Monday, November 15 for delivery to Chippewa Falls addresses.

