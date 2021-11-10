Advertisement

Story Builder Library Expansion Campaign launches final stage of fundraising

A set of anonymous donors are offering to match community donations up to $100,000.
A set of anonymous donors are offering to match community donations up to $100,000.(WEAU)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire and its Story Builder expansion campaign is launching the final stage of fundraising.

According to a release from the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library, organizers hope to raise the remaining $375,000 needed to reach the campaign’s final goal before January 1, 2022. After 18 months of donations from local organizations and area individuals, funding has reached 98% of the total project cost of $18.5M.

The City of Eau Claire has invested $11.5M to renovate the library’s failing mechanical systems while the Story Builder campaign is raising an additional $7M in private funds to expand and enhance the library’s physical space.

Construction began last May after the library relocated to its temporary location at 2725 Mall Drive. The downtown location is anticipated to reopen in the Fall of 2022.

The library’s expansion plans are designed to enhance core services. For example, an all-new third-floor event room will double community engagement space, offering expanded programming for all ages. Modernized study rooms will help individuals and groups to work, study, and meet. Redesigned shelving and display space will offer unprecedented physical access. And a new drive-up window will ease materials pickup.

Beyond these essential enhancements, the expansion project dovetails with the City’s upcoming plans to construct an urban plaza outside the library.

To learn more about the expansion campaign or the donation process, visit here.

