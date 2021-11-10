Trempealeau County working to boost vaccinations

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WEAU) - The Trempealeau County Health Department hopes a new age group becoming eligible for the COVID vaccine will help boost overall vaccination numbers.

The health department reported 33 new COVID cases on Wednesday, bringing the total active cases to 161.

As of Wednesday, 62.8 % of Trempealeau County residents have received at least one dose, while 60.4% are fully vaccinated.

Health Director Aron Newberry says vaccination numbers need to keep going up to bring the active cases down, and the approval of the vaccine for children 5-11 may help in those efforts.

Newberry took his 5-year-old son Luke to get the vaccine on Wednesday, not only to protect the community, but his family.

“The holiday season is coming up right around the corner, and being able to get as much of my family vaccinated before we go back home for the holidays is very important,” Newberry explained. “Especially since we’ll be indoors with some higher risk, more vulnerable family members.”

Newberry expects immunization interest to increase now that younger children can get the vaccine, but he says parents shouldn’t wait long.

“A lot like last year when the vaccine first came out, the pediatric dose is a lower dose, and they’ve been very careful with how it’s managed and processed,” Newberry detailed. “There’s less of it available at the moment, they’re still producing it and it’s coming, but there’s no guarantees like there is with the rest of them.”

To help make the vaccine more available, the Trempealeau County Health Department will be holding clinics at schools in Galesville and Independence this weekend.

The clinic in Galesville will take place at the Middle School from 2-6 PM on Friday, and SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence will host a clinic on Saturday.

The goal for Newberry is to utilize the strong relationship between the health department and area schools to provide convenient vaccination options.

“They can take advantage of these clinics that we have in our own backyard here in Trempealeau County so that they don’t have to travel 45 minutes to get a shot on a Saturday,” Newberry said. “If you want to get it for your kid and you can’t get an appointment for three or four weeks, come to one of these high school clinics and get it taken care of right away.”

The health department held a similar vaccine clinic in Arcadia on Tuesday, with Newberry saying 144 shots were administered.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.