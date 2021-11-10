Veterans honored at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - Veterans were honored at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville Wednesday.

“When you think about there are lots of folks that enjoy a whole lot of freedom and these are the guys and the gals that have paid the price for that freedom,” Wisconsin Department of Corrections Secretary, Kevin Carr said.

Secretary Carr and others recognized the men and women who fought for our country.

“They have given up their time and their lives for service to others,” Carr said. “Serving others is one of the most selfless acts that people can engage in.”

For many, The Highground is a symbol of remembrance and loss.

Mary Kolar, Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary, understands the importance as a veteran herself.

“That recognizes those who have served and those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice,” Kolar said. “It’s timely with veterans day obviously, but a reminder that every day to have an appreciation for those that served our country.”

Names of some who paid the ultimate price for our freedom during Operation Desert Storm/Shield, Iraq, and Afghanistan were read.

Carr says those names should never be forgotten.

“It’s only right and proper to recognize that sacrifice and it’s a comfort to the loved ones who may be present here today in remembrance of those that have been lost,” Carr said.

To bring the ceremony to a close, vets were asked to stand in two lines so people could shake their hands in gratitude for their service.

“It’s the first event I’ve been at where people have asked the veterans to line up,” Kolar said. “It was just so representative of the wide diversity of people who join and agree and give their lives for our country, that was what was represented here today.”

Taking the time to honor and appreciate the veterans who came home and those who did not.

The Highground is having a Veterans Day ceremony on November 11th that begins at 3 p.m. Names of those killed in action, missing in action, and prisoners of war will be read up until the being of the ceremony. For more information, click here.

