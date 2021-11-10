Advertisement

Wis. hits highest daily COVID-19 case count in over a month

(NBC)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 9, 2021 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - More than 3,000 COVID-19 cases were reported Tuesday in Wisconsin, marking the first time in over a month the daily case count has reached that high of a number.

According to data from the Department of Health Services, 3,229 COVID-19 cases were confirmed. You would have to go back to Oct. 7 to find the last time a daily case count exceeded 3,000. Tuesday also marked the highest daily case count since Oct. 4, when it was at over 3,500.

In turn, the state’s seven-day rolling average has been skyrocketing over the past week, hitting 2,295 Tuesday.

Wisconsin health officials have recorded 812,955 cases since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

DHS added 23 COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, bringing the total ever reported up to 8,652. The rolling average for the number of deaths continues to fluctuate, rising to 13 Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m. Tuesday, the state’s dashboard for COVID-19 vaccines had not yet updated for the week.

