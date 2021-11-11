44 students, teachers treated after epoxy-like smell forces evacuation of Spooner Middle School

SPOONER, WI. (KBJR 6) - Spooner School District officials have confirmed 44 people received medical treatment after an epoxy-like odor forced students and staff to evacuate the district’s middle school building Wednesday.

Students and teachers first reported feeling sick Wednesday morning.

According to Spooner School District leaders, 24 students and 20 staff members received treatment after the building was evacuated.

Two of the students were transported to medical facilities outside of the Spooner area.

There was no immediate update on any of the patients’ condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Spooner School leaders are continuing to work with authorities to determine the cause of the epoxy-like odor and what exactly the odor was.

Classes were cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

School district officials say they will reopen the middle school when it’s deemed safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.