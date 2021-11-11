Advertisement

44 students, teachers treated after epoxy-like smell forces evacuation of Spooner Middle School

The Spooner Middle school was evacuated Wednesday morning after several students and staff...
The Spooner Middle school was evacuated Wednesday morning after several students and staff members reported feeling sick.(KBJR)
By Briggs LeSavage
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPOONER, WI. (KBJR 6) - Spooner School District officials have confirmed 44 people received medical treatment after an epoxy-like odor forced students and staff to evacuate the district’s middle school building Wednesday.

Students and teachers first reported feeling sick Wednesday morning.

According to Spooner School District leaders, 24 students and 20 staff members received treatment after the building was evacuated.

Two of the students were transported to medical facilities outside of the Spooner area.

There was no immediate update on any of the patients’ condition as of Thursday afternoon.

Spooner School leaders are continuing to work with authorities to determine the cause of the epoxy-like odor and what exactly the odor was.

Classes were cancelled Wednesday and Thursday.

School district officials say they will reopen the middle school when it’s deemed safe to do so.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 CBS 3 Duluth. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County
Restaurants and businesses to offer discounts and free items to active military and veterans on Veteran’s Day

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine soon required for UW Health organ transplants
This seventh Gatsby’s Gala will bring back the Roaring ‘20s in what organizers are calling “the...
Gatsby’s Gala returning to UWEC
The Eau Claire City-County Health Department.
Health department, Eau Claire County community providers collaborate on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics
Support Our Troops Care Package Drive
"Support Our Troops" Care Package Drive (11/11/21)