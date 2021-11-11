Advertisement

6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing critically-high COVID-19 activity.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Six of the eight counties in Wisconsin currently at critically high levels of COVID-19 activity as defined by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services are in the northwestern part of the state.

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are above the DHS’ threshold for critically high COVID-19 activity, which is 1,000 cases per 100,000 people, according to the DHS’ COVID-19 activity dashboard.

Sawyer County currently has the state’s highest case burden at 1,448.5 cases per 100,000 people. Barron, Sawyer, and St. Croix counties also showed a growing trajectory in cases, according to Wednesday’s update by the DHS. The other two counties in Wisconsin at critically high levels are Marinette and Marquette.

Just two counties, Dane and Menominee, are at the high level. The rest of the state is at very high, including Eau Claire, La Crosse, Chippewa, and Dunn counties. Dunn, Pierce, Taylor, and Buffalo counties in western Wisconsin are just below the critically high stage, according to data from the DHS Wednesday. Chippewa, Dunn, and La Crosse counties showed a growing trajectory of cases, while Eau Claire County had no significant change in disease activity since last week.

In western Wisconsin, just two counties fell below the state’s average case burden of 625.9 cases per 100,000 people: Rusk and Vernon.

The weekly update is available on the DHS website.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website.

