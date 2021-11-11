Pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations underway in Chippewa County

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Angela Weideman, Director and Health Official at the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, is providing an update on COVID-19 cases, vaccines, and testing during the health department’s COVID-19 situation report on Thursday. You can watch it here.

Of the 316 active COVID-19 cases, 25.6% are children (81), including 23.1% of all cases being school-aged children ages 4 to 18. 17 people are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County with COVID-19. More metrics are available on the Chippewa County COVID-19 data dashboard. The Chippewa County COVID-19 dashboard was experiencing technical difficulties during the update Thursday morning.

Chippewa County’s COVID-19 caseload and spread places the county in the severe risk category for COVID-19, which means the recommendation from the county’s health department is to limit indoor gatherings to less than 15 people and outdoor gatherings to less than 50 people with physical distancing. Masks are also recommended indoors, including at K-12 schools. As of Wednesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services says that Chippewa County is experiencing very high COVID-19 case activity with a case burden of over 781 cases per 100,000 residents. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has Chippewa County in the highest category for COVID-19 transmission, high, along with nearly every other county in Wisconsin.

In Chippewa County, 34,560 residents have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, or 53.5%, as of Nov. 5. 33,271 residents, or 51.5%, have completed their vaccination series. 255 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered to Chippewa County residents the last full week reporting numbers were available, Oct. 24. 86.4% of Chippewa County residents ages 65 and over are fully-vaccinated.

Weideman shared that pediatric vaccinations “are doing well” based on feedback from community partners. Statewide and Chippewa County data dashboards were down Thursday morning, so Weideman was unable to provide exact numbers. No community clinics are planned for children ages 5 to 11 since the county does not provide the Pfizer vaccine. However, community partners are providing the Pfizer vaccine, and Weideman said that because the Pfizer vaccine is being provided in the county already, the health department doesn’t need to add it to their offerings for vaccines.

A community testing site for COVID-19 is available at Jacob’s Well Church at 3211 North 50th Ave. in Lake Hallie. The site offers drive-thru PCR tests and is open on Mondays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. To register online, visit the COVID Connect website. Registration is also available on-site.

Chippewa County holds weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the court house on Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. This clinic offers both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which are currently authorized for emergency use for people ages 18 and over. The Pfizer vaccine is not offered by the Chippewa County DPH at its clinics. If an individual wants to receive the Pfizer vaccine, which is also authorized for emergency use for people ages 12 to 15 and fully approved for people ages 16 and over, they can call the Chippewa County Department of Public Health at 715-492-3096 or visit the DPH’s COVID-19 Response Hub to find other vaccinators in the county in order to find a Pfizer vaccine. Anyone under the age of 18 will need parental consent to schedule and receive a vaccine.

For parents looking for pediatric COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, they are urged to contact their health care provider.

CDC data dashboards are available on the CDC data tracker website. The DHS also has a COVID-19 data dashboard for Wisconsin on their website. More COVID-19 information for Chippewa County can be found on the CCDPH website.

