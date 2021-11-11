Advertisement

Chippewa County man suspected of possessing child pornography

He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.
He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.(Chippewa County Jail)
By Samantha Nitz
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man is suspected of possessing child pornography

58-year-old Glen Stowe of New Auburn is given 10 recommended charges of possession of child pornography.

A DOJ agent received a Cybertip report on Sept. 17 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and reported one image of suspected child pornography was uploaded via Microsoft-Bing.

The agent noted that the image was linked to a home located at 205. E Dell Street, Village of New Auburn, Wis. A search warrant was executed Sept. 29. Various computers were seized.

The agent interviewed Stowe on Sept. 29. The agent explained the evidence including child pornography content being added to a folder on a laptop Set. 25. Stowe began to cry and admitted he was guilty.

Stowe said he downloaded a program meant for anonymous online browsing and communication.

The agent explained to Stowe that on a hard drive he recovered, there were approximately 30 images of child pornography.

Stowe again admitted it was him.

He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.

Stowe’s next Court date is Nov. 17.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County

Latest News

On Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021, the Chippewa County Board approved Resolution 50-21 and Ordinance...
Redistricting maps and supervisory districts adopted by Chippewa County Board
Lake Mills K9 credited with tracking down missing children
nhs
North High School Honors Veterans
Veterans Day is celebrated in La Crosse
La Crosse community celebrates Veterans Day