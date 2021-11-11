Chippewa County man suspected of possessing child pornography

NEW AUBURN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Chippewa County man is suspected of possessing child pornography

58-year-old Glen Stowe of New Auburn is given 10 recommended charges of possession of child pornography.

A DOJ agent received a Cybertip report on Sept. 17 from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children, and reported one image of suspected child pornography was uploaded via Microsoft-Bing.

The agent noted that the image was linked to a home located at 205. E Dell Street, Village of New Auburn, Wis. A search warrant was executed Sept. 29. Various computers were seized.

The agent interviewed Stowe on Sept. 29. The agent explained the evidence including child pornography content being added to a folder on a laptop Set. 25. Stowe began to cry and admitted he was guilty.

Stowe said he downloaded a program meant for anonymous online browsing and communication.

The agent explained to Stowe that on a hard drive he recovered, there were approximately 30 images of child pornography.

Stowe again admitted it was him.

He estimated the ages of the children in the photos to have been from ten to teenage years.

Stowe’s next Court date is Nov. 17.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.