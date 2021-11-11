Classes cancelled Thursday due to ‘serious threat’ at Central High School in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Classes are cancelled at a high school in La Crosse Thursday.

According to a post on the Central High School website, the closure is due to a “serious threat” made towards the school.

The post on the school’s website said that the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department learned about the threat and decided to close the school Thursday so that the police could investigate.

The School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department were made aware of a serious threat directed toward Central High School. District administration and the La Crosse Police Department are currently investigating the validity of the threat. Due to the timing of this event and our district’s priority of student and staff safety, Central High School is canceling classes for Thursday, November 11, 2021, to give the La Crosse Police Department and school administration more time to thoroughly investigate this issue. Students and staff should not report to Central High School on Thursday, November 11, 2021. Once we have more detailed information we will share it with our school families and staff.

According to the post, students and staff should not go to the school on Thursday while the investigation is being conducted. The district said it will share more information when they have it with families and staff.

