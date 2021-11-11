Advertisement

Classes cancelled Thursday due to ‘serious threat’ at Central High School in La Crosse

The school is closed so the La Crosse Police Department can investigate the threat.
By Jimmie Kaska
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 6:47 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Classes are cancelled at a high school in La Crosse Thursday.

According to a post on the Central High School website, the closure is due to a “serious threat” made towards the school.

The post on the school’s website said that the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Police Department learned about the threat and decided to close the school Thursday so that the police could investigate.

According to the post, students and staff should not go to the school on Thursday while the investigation is being conducted. The district said it will share more information when they have it with families and staff.

