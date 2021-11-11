Eau Claire Boards, Commissions & Committees opportunities available

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Groups that advise the Eau Claire City Council are looking to fill several volunteer openings.

Boards, Commissions, and Committees such as the Landmarks Commission, Waterways & Parks Commission, Zoning Board of Appeals, and more, are looking for new members to join their teams.

A total of six openings are available and are vital to the City Council’s decisions.

Emily Berge, City Council Member, says the City relies a lot on volunteers.

“We rely a lot on these volunteers. Each committee has probably from five to seven to eight people and there’s probably ten or twelve different committees that people can serve on. The City relies a lot on volunteers,” Berge said.

No special skills are required for these openings. Applications are on the City’s website.

