Fire departments says t-shirt selling texts are a scam

(WSAW) - Fire departments across the country and several in central Wisconsin, say scammers are posing as department staff to sell t-shirts.

Potential victims say the solicitation comes by text message. The message usually mentions your local fire department by name and might display a photo of the shirt.

The shirts are not affiliated with the fire departments.

The text should be deleted without clicking the link.

