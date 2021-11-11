Fort McCoy conducts second Afghan vaccination campaign

FORT MCCOY, Wis. (WEAU) - Task Force McCoy is announcing they have conducted a second mass vaccination campaign for Afghan evacuees living at Fort McCoy as part of Operation Allies Welcome.

According to a release from Fort McCoy, the second campaign began Oct. 25 and ended Oct. 29, with approximately 11,230 Afghan evacuees receiving vaccinations between the first and second campaigns as part of the immunization portion of the immigration processing requirements set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Guests have received, through the mass vaccination campaigns and exams, the vaccines required for immigration purposes as recommended by the CDC,” Col. James Phillips, Task Force McCoy officer in charge of the Soldier Readiness Processing, said. “Most have received the second vaccinations in some series deemed important in this congregate living setting.”

Fort McCoy says Afghan evacuees are receiving vaccinations against the measles, mumps, and rubella and varicella, among others, with many evacuees meeting more than the CDC’s minimum standards.

“Our end goal is to complete the MMR, varicella, COVID-19 and flu vaccine series,” Phillips said. “Around 99+ percent have been vaccinated at least to the minimum CDC standards, many further than that. This includes COVID-19 and flu vaccinations.”

“It has been personally special to be involved in this early phase of these guest’s American journey by helping get their immigration exam requirements done, and help protect their health while here at Fort McCoy,” Phillips said.

Fort McCoy says the first mass vaccination event took place Sept. 16 until Sept. 21, and vaccinated more than 97 percent of the Afghan evacuee population at Fort McCoy.

