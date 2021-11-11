Gatsby’s Gala returning to UWEC

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the signature events of the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is Gatsby’s Gala, and the music and dance is returning.

The event will return to Davies Center at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 13.

According to a release from the UWEC, serving as a primary annual fundraising event for the Eau Claire Jazz Festival and the UW-Eau Claire jazz studies program, this seventh Gatsby’s Gala will bring back the Roaring ‘20s in what organizers are calling “the biggest party of the year.”

“I used to call this an annual event,” Quentin Volk, Executive Director of Eau Claire Jazz Inc., said “Now I think it should really just be called an annual party - it’s a huge bash.”

“With the vast size of the venue we use, the entire third floor of Davies Center, and adherence to the required mask policy, the board feels that attendees can safely enjoy themselves,” Volk said.

Robert Baca, Professor of Trumpet and Director of Jazz Studies at UW-Eau Claire, shares the enthusiasm that the celebration can return safely in 2021.

“After being through what we have been through for the last year and a half, and with the comfort of our university protocols keeping us safe, faculty, students and community, let’s work our way back to normal -Gatsby style,” Baca said.

