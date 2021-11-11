Gundersen opens Saturday COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5-17

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - Gundersen Health System’s Clinic in La Crosse is announcing a Nov. 13 COVID-19 pediatric vaccine clinic.

According to a release from Gundersen Health System’s Clinic, children ages five to 17 years old can receive their COVID-19 vaccine during a special pediatric clinic this Saturday, Nov. 13 at Gundersen Health System’s Clinic in La Crosse.

The clinic will be open 8:00 a.m. to noon on Level 1 near the healing garden.

Parents or guardians are required to schedule an appointment using MyChart or by calling (608) 775-6829. Patients and non-patients are welcome at Gundersen for the vaccination.

Vaccine clinics at open weekdays 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday at Gundersen Onalaska Clinic (Level 4) and Gundersen La Crosse Clinic Level 1.

