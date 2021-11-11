Health department, Eau Claire County community providers collaborate on pediatric COVID-19 vaccine clinics

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 vaccination clinics for children ages 5 to 11 are set to be held in Eau Claire County as part of a collaborative effort between the Eau Claire City-County Health Department and Eau Claire County community vaccine providers.

“Vaccination can help keep children safe and learning in-school, which is why we’re partnering with school districts and vaccine providers in our community to make vaccinations available and accessible,” Lieske Giese, Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director and health officer, said. “Vaccination provides an opportunity to keep these children in school and relieve many of the challenges facing children, families, and teachers due to children being quarantined.”

One of those collaborative partners is the Eau Claire Area School District, which will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for children ages 5 to 11 at Sherman Elementary School on Nov. 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Flu vaccines are also being provided at this clinic for children ages 6 months and over, and those eligible can receive both the flu and COVID-19 vaccine at the same time.

Another partnership is with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare and the Western Wisconsin Public Health Consortium, which will provide the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine at the Jacob’s Well Church vaccination site in Lake Hallie. Nearly 100 children are scheduled to receive their first dose of the vaccine Friday, the first day the pediatric version of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is being offered. This site offers vaccines from Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, including pediatric Pfizer doses and booster or 3rd doses of any of the vaccines for those eligible. The clinic is running Mondays from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and Thursdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Other community locations will also provide the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11. To find a provider with the pediatric vaccine, parents or guardians can visit the Eau Claire City-County Health Department vaccines website, vaccines.gov, or text their zip code to 438829 to find these providers. Parents or guardians are also urged to talk to their health care providers about any questions they may have about COVID-19 vaccines.

