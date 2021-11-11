Advertisement

‘Hometown for the Holidays’ themed-ornaments sought for Capitol Holiday Tree

FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2012, file photo, Fourth-graders from Medford Elementary and...
FILE - In this Nov. 30, 2012, file photo, Fourth-graders from Medford Elementary and Stetsonville Elementary schools perform during a Christmas tree lighting ceremony at the State Capitol in Madison, Wis. Gov. Tony Evers has gone back to calling the state Capitol Christmas tree a holiday tree, reigniting an old fight over what to call the evergreen. Wisconsin politicians began referring to the tree as a holiday tree in 1985. Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker declared the tree a Christmas tree in 2011, drawing the ire of the Madison-based Freedom from Religion Foundation. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)(Scott Bauer | AP)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin holiday tradition is back. Children and families are now encouraged to begin creating homemade ornaments to decorate the Wisconsin Capitol Holiday Tree, Governor Tony Evers stated.

The Capitol Holiday Tree is filled with handmade ornaments each year and is located in the rotunda of the building.

Gov. Evers announced the theme of this year’s tree is “Hometown for the Holidays,” meaning each ornament should illustrate the creator’s hometown, neighborhood or community.

The governor noted that residents statewide have been resilient over the past two years and worked together to face challenges.

“When we were facing some of our toughest days, one thing remained the same—the grit and tenacity of us as people and the strength we find in community and the place we call home,” Evers said. “Home means different things to all of us, and we hope this theme will help us celebrate the strength, diversity, and beauty of communities right here in Wisconsin.”

The 32-foot balsam fir tree was donated to the state by the Menominee Nation.

Ornaments should be sent here:

Emily Gorman

Wisconsin Department of Administration Division of Facilities and Transportation Services

17 West Main Street, Suite 119 Madison, WI 53703

