Hy-Vee serving up free meals for Veterans Day

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Today is a day in which we celebrate and honor the amazing sacrifice that our nation’s veterans have made.

Dozens of stores and restaurants across the Chippewa Valley are honoring the day with free meals and other deals for military members.

Continuing that tradition, Hy-Vee, the grocery store giant is saying thank you, by serving up a free hot meal to both veterans and the active military men and women.

Active service members and veterans join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning, for what the day means to them.

They will be serving breakfast from 6a.m. to 10a.m. and are offering 15% off your groceries as well.

Curbside pick up is also available for breakfast Thursday.

