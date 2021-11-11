Advertisement

Hy-Vee serving up free meals for Veterans Day

By Phoebe Murray
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 8:06 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Today is a day in which we celebrate and honor the amazing sacrifice that our nation’s veterans have made.

Dozens of stores and restaurants across the Chippewa Valley are honoring the day with free meals and other deals for military members.

Continuing that tradition, Hy-Vee, the grocery store giant is saying thank you, by serving up a free hot meal to both veterans and the active military men and women.

Active service members and veterans join Hello Wisconsin Thursday morning, for what the day means to them.

They will be serving breakfast from 6a.m. to 10a.m. and are offering 15% off your groceries as well.

Curbside pick up is also available for breakfast Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trailer catches fire near Amherst
Truck hauling ammunition catches fire on Wisconsin highway
Kyle Rittenhouse took the stand at his murder trial Wednesday.
Rittenhouse: ‘I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself’
On Nov. 6, a hunter discovered the remains on a remote area of Fort McCoy.
Human remains found on Fort McCoy identified
28-year-old Lamont Goss and 23-year-old Daquan Diamond were arrested Tuesday after Eau Claire...
2 men arrested after suspected drug deal in Eau Claire County
32-year-old Kyle Iverson and 45-year-old Jamie Smothers, both of Black River Falls, and...
3 people arrested in Augusta, charged for possession of narcotics

Latest News

Barron, Douglas, Polk, Sawyer, St. Croix and Washburn counties are currently experiencing...
6 northwestern Wisconsin counties reach critically high levels of COVID-19 activity
VETERANS DAY WRAP
VETERANS DAY WRAP
HyVee Veterans Day Breakfast
HyVee Veterans Day Breakfast WEAU Live 3 (11/11/2021)
Rock The Riverfront
Rock The Riverfront Honoring Veterans WEAU Interview (11/11/2021)